Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.55. 1,645,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.00. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.