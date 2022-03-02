Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of INUV opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.88.
Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.