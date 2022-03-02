Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of GIL opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

