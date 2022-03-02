Invesco Ltd. Sells 13,069 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Big Lots by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Big Lots by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Big Lots by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

BIG opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Big Lots Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

