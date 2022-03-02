Invesco Ltd. Sells 67,235 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 99,688 shares of company stock worth $678,417. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNED opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $275.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.38.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.