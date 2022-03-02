Invesco Ltd. Sells 9,654 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 3,110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.