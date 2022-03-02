Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,338 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,650,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 159.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter.

RYE opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40.

