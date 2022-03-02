Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) is Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 8.8% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $24,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,629,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,452,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,241,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,107. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $149.33 and a one year high of $223.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.34.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

