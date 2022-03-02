Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of IDLV stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

