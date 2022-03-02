Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a growth of 183.5% from the January 31st total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,654,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter.

PSCE opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

