InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 115,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 47.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

