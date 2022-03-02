IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.26 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.36. 13,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.40. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $119.32 and a twelve month high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IPG Photonics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

