Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives $88.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €78.00 ($87.64) to €88.00 ($98.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Ipsen stock remained flat at $$29.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

