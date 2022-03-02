IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.63

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as low as $4.40. IRIDEX shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 29,402 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

