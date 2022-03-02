IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.63

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as low as $4.40. IRIDEX shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 29,402 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.
IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
