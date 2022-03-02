iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to announce $302.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.63 million. iRobot posted sales of $303.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. iRobot has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

