iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 37,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,153. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 39,572 shares in the last quarter.

