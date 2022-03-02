iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,226. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $61.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20.

