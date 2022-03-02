iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.49. 104,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,907,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,425,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,929,000 after buying an additional 5,184,989 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,999,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 634.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.