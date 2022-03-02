iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $56.39. 44,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,528. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.