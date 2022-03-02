iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $105.25.

