iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 7th

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. 13,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,124. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 66,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.