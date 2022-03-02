iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
