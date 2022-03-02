iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.

