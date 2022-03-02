iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. 20,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,218. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

