iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

NASDAQ:IBTJ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 2,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.80% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

