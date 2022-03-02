iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,796. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $103.60 and a 1 year high of $109.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.13.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,520.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 185,731 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,012,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,033,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.