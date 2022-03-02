iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 728.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 52,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.