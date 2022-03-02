J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.73.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

