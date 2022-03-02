J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.09) to GBX 320 ($4.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.69) to GBX 285 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.29) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 287 ($3.85).

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 269.30 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 342 ($4.59). The firm has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

