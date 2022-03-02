Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) & Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Financial Contrast

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Rating) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jacada and Smartsheet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A Smartsheet 0 2 12 0 2.86

Smartsheet has a consensus price target of $87.62, suggesting a potential upside of 69.60%. Given Smartsheet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Jacada.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jacada and Smartsheet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smartsheet $385.51 million 16.82 -$114.98 million ($1.17) -43.73

Jacada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet.

Profitability

This table compares Jacada and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A Smartsheet -29.13% -24.34% -13.74%

Volatility and Risk

Jacada has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Jacada on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jacada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

