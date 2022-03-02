James C. Pelletier Sells 1,619 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE B opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

