Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JAMF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

JAMF opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $685,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $730,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock worth $12,567,376 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 112.4% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth about $110,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,079 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

