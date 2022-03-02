Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

JWEL stock opened at C$33.35 on Wednesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$32.33 and a 1-year high of C$41.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.56.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

JWEL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.67.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.