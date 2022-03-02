Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jamieson Wellness traded as low as C$32.33 and last traded at C$32.91, with a volume of 13608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JWEL. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

