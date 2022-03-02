Jane Street Group LLC Buys 88,227 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1,686.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,045,000 after purchasing an additional 554,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after purchasing an additional 585,613 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

