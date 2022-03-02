Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $27.62 Million Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,257 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWTX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 385.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 462,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,170,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of EWTX opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.