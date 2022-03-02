Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $23,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

ALG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

