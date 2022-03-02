Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 6,539 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $26,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 135,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.