Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 191,845 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,845 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $29,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Argo Group International by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Argo Group International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.66. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.