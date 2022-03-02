Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 97,424 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,424 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $25,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $1,298,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

