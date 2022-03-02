Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $187.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.93.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average of $134.22. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.