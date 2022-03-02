Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $858.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.57. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,625 shares of company stock worth $1,346,371. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

