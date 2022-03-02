Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.

GMTX stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

