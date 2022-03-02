Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.93.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 122.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $39.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

