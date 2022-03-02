Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Honeywell International Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.42.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Shares of HON opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.73 and its 200 day moving average is $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

