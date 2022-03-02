Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

ISNPY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.48) to €3.15 ($3.54) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.81) to €2.70 ($3.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.71) to €3.70 ($4.16) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.98) to €2.75 ($3.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

