Jefferies Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.02 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

