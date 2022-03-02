Jefferies Group LLC Sells 396 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,487.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,544.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,716.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.