John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 646.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 39.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period.

Shares of HPF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

