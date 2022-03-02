Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.
NYSE JNJ traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.96. 277,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.62.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.
In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
