JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $48.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HRL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,027. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 128,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hormel Foods by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

